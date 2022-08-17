Read It in the Morning Paper: Oakbridge Building, Ledger Site

THE OAKBRIDGE PUBLIX on Harden Boulevard will be demolished and replaced with an updated store design under a building permit issued last week. Work on the 34-year-old structure is scheduled to begin next month, a store employee said. Publix corporate officials did not respond to requests for details. (Subscribers-only story)
THE LEDGER SITE at Lime Street and Sykes Boulevard will be home to several mixed-use buildings and a parking garage under a land-use change approved by Lakeland city commissioners on Monday. Property owner Lakeland West Lime LLC envisions several buildings of up to seven stories containing commercial, retail and residential uses built on current surface parking lots. The Ledger’s business and print operations would remain in their existing building. | Zoning ordinance and planning documents