Read It in the Morning Paper: Meeting Invocations, Teen Entrepreneur

MEETING INVOCATIONS: Polk County commissioners voted unanimously to restrict the people eligible to give invocations before their meetings to only those who volunteer as chaplains with the county fire rescue service. Currently all five are Christian ministers. Previously, the county invited the leaders of more than 1,000 faith organizations to sign up. At least one commissioner acknowledged the action will probably prompt a lawsuit. (Subscribers-only story)
TEEN ENTREPRENEUR “Queen” Michaelah Williams has established a wide reputation for the lemonades she has been selling since she was nine. The 13-year-old Sleepy Hill Middle School seventh-grader is hosting a Children’s Entrepreneur Expo at The Poor Porker on Jan. 29 where all vendors will be 17 and under. | Previous features: ABC Acton News | LKLD Haven