Read It in the Morning Paper: Mayor, Congress

MAYOR’S RACE: Campaign signs were the focus of charges and counter-charges in the race for Lakeland mayor. Mayor Bill Mutzfiled a police report claiming that at least 50 of his signs were stolen from yards and businesses south of downtown early Sunday morning. He did not accuse challenger Saga Stevin of being involved, but she questioned whether he might have been “part of it” and leveled accusations that some Mutz signs had been placed illegally and in places where they obscured her signs.
CONGRESS: U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin, a Lakeland Republican, has outpaced Democratic rival Eddie Geller of Brandon in campaign fund-raising, according to the most recent finance reports. Franklin reports collecting $80,900 in the third quarter for a total treasury of $230,000. Geller, who entered the race in August, collected $131,611 in the period ending Sept. 30. Another declared Democratic candidate, Jesse Philippe of Riverview, has not filed finance reports.