Read It in the Morning Paper: Growth, Music

GROWTH: Lakeland’s Planning and Zoning Board approved development of Gresham Trails, a subdivision that would bring 321 homes to 129 acres north of West Medulla Road near County Line Road. The project next goes to the City Commission, which denied a neighboring project, an expansion of Morgan Creek Preserve, in March.
MUSIC composed by Erica Porter, a 25-year-old graduate of Harrison School for the Arts and Florida Southern College, was chosen to be performed at Carnegie Hall in a UN Chamber Music Society Concert.
MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER bring their annual Christmas tour back to the RP Funding Center Friday after having to skip playing here last year because of COVID.