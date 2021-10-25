Read It in the Morning Paper: Downtown, COVID

DOWNTOWN: Onicx Construction of Tampa wants to turn the city-owned Oak Street parking lot into a parking garage and five-story apartment building with retail. City officials will negotiate with the company on property purchase, development details and incentives after city commissioners selected it between two companies that submitted proposals. The city plans to lease 150 spaces in the parking garage to replace the 150 spaces on the current surface lot. | Details: city attorney’s memo
COVID: Polk County reported 548 new COVID-19 infections last week and a positivity rate of 4.2%; those are the lowest numbers since late June — just before the surge that topped out in mid-August at 7,510 new cases and positivity of 28.9%. | LkldNow charts