Read It in the Morning Paper: Downtown Apartments, Kathleen Subdivision

DOWNTOWN APARTMENTS: A land-use change to allow up to 500 apartments along with offices, retail space and parking garages on the parking lots of The Ledger building was approved by the Lakeland Planning & Zoning Board. The newspaper would remain housed on the property under the proposal, which still faces review by the City Commission.
KATHLEEN SUBDIVISION NIXED: In a 4-1 vote, the Polk County Commission rejected a 242-home subdivision on Deeson Road in Kathleen. Commissioners said the project is incompatible with its rural surroundings, agreeing with neighbors who complained about the proposal’s density.