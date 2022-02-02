Read It in the Morning Paper: County Garbage, Volunteers

COUNTY GARBAGE: FCC Environmental has improved service and can keep hauling garbage in unincorporated western Polk, county commissioners decided Tuesday. But the company, which had been put on notice last month that its contract was in jeopardy, must submit monthly progress reports to the county until the contract ends in 2024.
VOLUNTEERS Larry Rankin, a retired Methodist minister, and Trudy Rankin, a mental health counselor, spent 10 days in New Mexico helping Afghan refugees settle in the U.S., and they plan to return next month. Trudy ponders whether the Lakeland community would welcome a few of the refugees and help them find jobs.