Read It in the Morning Paper: County Garbage, Rancho Bonito

COUNTY GARBAGE: The company that hauls garbage in Lakeland’s unincorporated suburbs has responded to Polk County’s written threat to sever its contract. FCC Environmental says the county has not proven the company defaulted on its agreement and that missed pickups account for fewer than 1% of customers.
RANCHO BONITO: Polk County’s wish list for the Florida Legislature for 10 years has been topped by hopes for a law to help them control the “lawlessness” in the undeveloped Rancho Bonito subdivision north of Lakeland. But as this year’s Legislature convened this week, no bill had been filed to increase controls over nuisances in unrecorded subdivisions. (Subscribers-only story)