Read It in the Morning Paper, Coronavirus Edition
- COUNT: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Polk has risen to nine, including an 8-year-boy who had contact with another confirmed case.
- COURTS: Court proceedings in Bartow are now limited to essential hearings. The clerk of court’s office is closed to the public, shutting down passport applications and marriage licenses. Many transactions are available online | Clerk’s office online portal
- CITY: When city commissioners meet on Monday at 3, they’ll consider closing more facilities and switching to virtual meetings instead of in-person gatherings.
- ELDERS: Fearing the state’s ban on nursing home visits would subject her 103-year-old mother to isolation, Mary Ann DeLoach now visits via cellphone and watches her mom through an exterior window at Highlands Lake Center.