Read It in the Morning Paper, Coronavirus Edition
- FUNERAL homes are responding to social distancing measures by live-streaming ceremonies, which are being limited to 10 people, or holding burials and cremations now with the intent to follow with celebrations of life when conditions are safer.
- BLOOD DONATIONS continue as One Blood donation centers and bloodmobiles remain open.
- FLORIDA: From The Morning Paper’s parent company, USA Today looks at efforts to procure more test kits and the Tallahassee bureau examines lags and shifts in the state’s reporting of COVID-19 cases and deaths.