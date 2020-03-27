Read It in the Morning Paper, Coronavirus Edition

TESTING: As Lakeland residents experience difficulty being tested for coronavirus because of limited supplies, at least two Fire Department first responders with symptoms were initially denied testing before ultimately getting approved; results were negative for at least one, a department spokeswoman said.
BUSINESSES: The same article quotes Mayor Bill Mutz saying he will recommend Monday at the City Commission’s next meeting that non-essential businesses close temporarily to prevent the spread of the virus: “When we have surrounding counties issuing stay-at-home decrees, I think we probably should consider it also.” In a video released by the city Thursday, Mutz said that a stay-at-home order for Lakeland will be considered if the number of confirmed cases here rises dramatically.
GUNS: Sales of firearms and ammo have surged in the last two weeks, local gun shop owners report. Said one: “Whenever people panic, they do two things,” he said. “The first thing is they go buy their necessities — their food, their toilet paper, their water, their gas. And then they buy the items to protect their necessities.”