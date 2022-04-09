Read It in the Morning Paper: Challenged Books, Charter School

CHALLENGED BOOKS: Two more books that were challenged as inappropriate for those under 18 should be returned to Polk County middle and high school libraries, two review committees recommended. The nonfiction ”It’s Perfectly Normal” got 14 votes out of 18 for return to middle and high schools, and the novel “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” got 12 votes out of 18 for return to those libraries. So far, the committees have reviewed eight of the 16 challenged books; none has been recommended removed from all schools.
CHARTER SCHOOL: Polk’s planning commission approved a site plan for Texas-based IDEA Public Schools’ planned charter school on the west side of Reynolds Road midway between Main Street and Skyview Drive (map). The school, set to open next year, would serve 1,645 K-12 students (Subscribers-only story).