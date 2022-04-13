Read It in the Morning Paper: Bonnet Springs Park, Publix, Apartments

BONNET SPRINGS PARK’s playground will be named forThe Ruthvens; the family-run real estate and development business made a $1 million gift to the park’s Carol Jenkins Barnett endowment. | News release
PUBLIX Super Markets has a new board member: Mark Irby, 66, of Lakeland, who recently retired as vice president of marketing. The company also announced the creation of the Carol Jenkins Barnett and Publix Community Service Scholarship for company associates entering college who have demonstrated a commitment to volunteerism. | Newsreleases
APARTMENTS: The Polk County Commission has approved a 276-unit apartment complex to be built on the south side of Marcum Road just west of U.S. 98. Commissioners rejected the complex in August, but approved it last week over the objection of nearby single-family home owners after the developer agreed to reduce density and increase the amount of land to be preserved as a buffer. (subscribers-only story)