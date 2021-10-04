Read It in the Morning Paper: Apartments, Election

APARTMENTS: Developer Jason Lewis has gotten the go-ahead to construct a four story, 48-unit apartment building one block from Lake Morton at the southwest corner of Lime Street and Indiana Avenue. Previously, Baylis Consulting had received approval to build apartments on the property but the project did not materialize.
ELECTION: In the race for the Southwest District seat on the Lakeland City Commission, incumbent Sara Roberts McCarley is emphasizing the city knowledge she has gained in nearly three years on the commission while challenger Allyson “Al” Lewis, a 28-year-old high school history teacher, presses the case for adding age diversity to the commission.