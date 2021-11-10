Read It in the Morning Paper: Airport Road, Fire Stations

AIRPORT ROAD’s rapid residential and industrial growth presents traffic challenges to city planners, Maya Lora reports. With little state funding to improve the segment north of the Polk Parkway and limits on growth management, planners will be negotiating with developers of new projects to mitigate a development’s projected congestion. (Subscribers-only story)
FIRE STATIONS: Polk County Fire Rescue’s new station in Kathleen and 16 others built with the same design minimize cancer risks by separating firefighters’ living and exercise areas from the carcinogens they work around. (Subscribers-only story)