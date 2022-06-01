Read It in the Morning Paper
- BUSINESS: Lakeland native Sly Buford, 34, says the private equity firm he founded, Tenth Street Group LLC, is looking to invest $1 million in local businesses doing $1M to $25M in revenue. (Subscribers only) | Tenth Street Group | LinkedIn | Sly Buford’s website
- SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY has named two new vice presidents. Michael Steiner goes from chief of staff to VP for innovation and communication. Jamie Anderson joins SEU as VP of marketing
- AEROSPACE CENTER for Excellence has named Polk native Kimberly Brewer, 31, as its education director. | News release