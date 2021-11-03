Read It in the Morning Paper

News Roundup
Barry Friedman
The Ledger
- BASKETBALL: The Lakeland Royals, a new semipro team affiliated with the Florida Basketball Association, holds tryouts Nov. 13. Its owner is Amy Rhodes, a Southeastern University student in her early 20s. | Royals on Instagram | Florida Basketball Association
- CHAMBER: Chuck McDanal, owner of the Studio C Solutions business coaching and analytics firm, has been named interim president and CEO of the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce. He will serve until a search committee secures a replacement for former CEO Cory Skeates, who resigned last week. | Previous LkldNow article | McDanal on LinkedIn
- FATALITY: Brittany Reynolds, 31, of Lakeland, died in a single-car crash on U.S. 17 near Bartow late Monday, the Polk Sheriff’s Office reports.