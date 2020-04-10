Read It in the Morning Paper

PROTECTIVE GEAR: Lakelanders working to increase the stock of protective gear for health-care workers during the pandemic include a Florida Poly team using 3D printers to make face shield components, and theatrical set builders Nate McBride of Central Florida Scenic and Graydon Swedberg, who are manufacturing a clear structure that shields workers from fluids during intubation.
HELPING HOMELESS: Reporter Kathy Leigh Berkowitz checks in with agencies that serve the homeless to see how the coronavirus is affecting their operations.