Read It in the Morning Paper
- TESTING: With long wait times to get COVID-19 test results, there’s a huge disparity between the number of pending tests reported by local organizations and the modest numbers included in the Florida Department of Health’s twice-a-day reports.
- HOSPITALS: A new real-time website shows how many beds are available at various hospitals throughout Florida. At this writing, it shows 37.4% of Polk hospital beds are available and 26.21% of ICU beds are available | Check the site
- SUN ‘N FUN: This year’s Sun’n Fun Fly-In, previously postponed until May, is now postponed until next April and its sponsoring organization is planning to offer online events.