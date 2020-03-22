Read It in the Morning Paper

News Roundup

  • KIMMY SINGS: George Jenkins High School senior Kimmy Gabriela performs a duet on tonight’s “American Idol” at 8 on ABC. It was taped months ago and she’ll be watching from home with her self-quarantined family.
  • BEER PICK-UP: Swan Brewing is offering drive-up pickup of beer in closed containers and Brew Hub is going with take-out, under new rules. (The article doesn’t mention it, but other local businesses are offering takeout or drive-through alcohol; check Facebook pages for your favorite spots.)
  • COVID-19 COUNT: Polk County had 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at last report, with 135 test results returned. (Four of the 10 are hospitalized, according to the Department of Health’s interactive map.)