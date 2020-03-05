Read It in the Morning Paper

VOTING: Supervisor of Elections Lori Edwards is hearing from lots of mail-in voters concerned about privacy because the official ballot envelopes have lines to fill in the voter’s email address and phone numbers. Those boxes, added by the Legislature last year, are optional, according to Edwards, who opposed that legislation. The chair of the Polk Democratic Party called it “a form of voter suppression,” but her Republican counterpart said he didn’t mind filling it out.
LHS TEACHER Keith Cook’s firing was upheld by an administrative law judge. Students and parents were alarmed after a lockdown drill when he discussed steps a school shooter could take for maximum damage.
HOME TOUR: The Lake Morton Neighborhood Association’s annual Home & Garden Tour takes place Saturday. (The owner of Mosswood said on Facebook he wants to make it clear his house will not be on the tour even though it was pictured with the Morning Paper’s article in print and online.)
Linda Wiggs
March 5, 2020 @ 10:15 am
I’m delighted to have Lkldnow and Barry…..Thanks for making us informed citizens and HAPPY BIRTHDAY< BARRY.