Read It in the Morning Paper

UTILITY FUTURE: City commissioners decide next month how to replace the McIntosh 3 coal-fired power plant in a few years. Lakeland Electric staff has recommended using six internal combustion engines fueled by natural gas and a possible 50-megawatt field of solar panels.
UTILITY BILLS: Lakeland Electric customers will get redesigned utility bills starting in June. The design, still being tweaked, will highlight the total amount due and include a circular chart showing how the bill is divided. For city residents, Lakeland Utilities’ swan logo will replace the Lakeland Electric logo to emphasize that the bill includes more than electricity.
AIRLINE: Polk County will match the city of Lakeland’s pledge to contribute up to $1 million to a first-year revenue guarantee for the first airline initiating regular passenger service at Lakeland Linder Airport, county commissioners decided Tuesday. Another $1 million is being sought from private businesses.