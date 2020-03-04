Read It in the Morning Paper

News Roundup

  • UTILITY FUTURE: City commissioners decide next month how to replace the McIntosh 3 coal-fired power plant in a few years. Lakeland Electric staff has recommended using six internal combustion engines fueled by natural gas and a possible 50-megawatt field of solar panels.
  • UTILITY BILLS: Lakeland Electric customers will get redesigned utility bills starting in June. The design, still being tweaked, will highlight the total amount due and include a circular chart showing how the bill is divided. For city residents, Lakeland Utilities’ swan logo will replace the Lakeland Electric logo to emphasize that the bill includes more than electricity.
  • AIRLINE: Polk County will match the city of Lakeland’s pledge to contribute up to $1 million to a first-year revenue guarantee for the first airline initiating regular passenger service at Lakeland Linder Airport, county commissioners decided Tuesday. Another $1 million is being sought from private businesses.