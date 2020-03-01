Read It in the Morning Paper
- LINCOLN SQUARE: Reporter Sara-Megan Walsh takes an in-depth look at the unanticipated costs that faced the Lakeland Community Development Agency when it replaced a crime-ridden apartment complex with 21 below-market-rate, single family homes in order to reduce blight and stimulate further development.
- AMERICAN IDOL: At the beginning of “American Idol” at 8 tonight on ABC, viewers will see the audition of Kimmy Gabriela, a senior at George Jenkins High School | YouTube: Kimmy sings “New York State of Mind”
- ANTI-BULLYING VIDEO: Students from Rochelle School of the Arts and With Love Productions appear in an anti-bullying video created by Lakeland resident Alessandra Stillinger. | The video on YouTube.