Read It in the Morning Paper
- SCHOOLS: “Contagious positivity” distinguished Elizabeth Hardage, a 41-year-old Ocala native, during the interview process that led to her being named recently as head of school at All Saints Academy. She previously led Daystar Academy in Beijing | LinkedIn profile
- K9: LPD Sgt. Aaron Peterman and K-9 Blizzard compete at 9 tonight on A&E’s “America’s Top Dog.”
- ATHLETICS: A book by veteran collegiate soccer coach Renee Lopez of Lakeland helps guide high school athletes and their families through the college recruitment process.
- RIP: Grady Judd Sr., 88, father of the Polk County sheriff | Facebook memorial