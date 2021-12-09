Ralph J Carter, 66

Ralph J Carter, age 66, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Lakeland, Florida.

He was born in South Carolina and lived most of his life in the Lakeland area. He loved the Lord, his family, friends and life. Ralph is preceded in death by his father, Leroy Carter and his grandparents. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Laura Carter; son, Joseph “Joey, DJ mini” Carter; beloved granddaughter, Melody Nell Carter as well as a young lady named, Zola Rowan and adopted daughter, Charleen Freeman-Shaske; mother, Shirley Carter; sister, Diane Jordan-Weichman (Dale); brothers, Terry and Gene (Jan) Carter.

Ralph was known and loved by many as daddy C or Poppa Carter. He loved the time we spent at Kathleen High School over the years; he loved the students and staff and was willing to help anywhere. He also enjoyed the time he spent at the Estates of Carpenter’s in security with the older folks. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and everyone who knew and loved him. Condolences may be sent to the family at Central Florida Funeral Chapel.