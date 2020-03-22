Publix Seeks to Hire ‘Thousands,’ Targeting People Recently Jobless

With demand for groceries increasing at a time when many are losing jobs, Publix Super Markets has announced it plans to hire “thousands,” mostly in distribution centers and stores.

“We take pride in serving our communities during times of need, and with the unprecedented demand we are experiencing, we’re in need of more associates to help across our operating area,” said Publix Vice President of Human Resources Marcy Benton. “We’re looking for people who have a desire to serve, are passionate about the food industry, are willing to work hard and ready to build a career at Publix.”

In addition to Lakeland, Publix has distribution centers in Boynton Beach, Deerfield Beach, Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, Sarasota, Lawrenceville, Ga., and McCalla, Ala.

Publix is seeking people in service, manufacturing and warehousing, among other areas. With coronavirus causing many businesses to lay off workers or close unexpectedly, Publix said in a news release that it is seeking people “who have recently found themselves unexpectedly without work.”

Job applications can be filled out at https://corporate.publix.com/careers.





“Publix is continually recognized as a great place to work and a leader in the supermarket industry,” the company said in its news release. “The company has never had a layoff and has a strong culture of promotion from within, community involvement and environmental sustainability. In addition to career advancement opportunities, Publix offers an array of benefits to help full- and part-time associates obtain healthcare, further their education, save for retirement and enjoy discounts on numerous products and services. Eligible Publix associates also benefit from being owners of the company through profit sharing in the employee stock ownership plan and stock purchase plan.”

In addition, Walmart said it is looking to hire 150,000 new associates nationwide, full time and part time, through the end of May. Jobs will be temporary at first, but may transition to permanent.

Jobs are available in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

Apply at careers.walmart.com.