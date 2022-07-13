Publix Employee Recognized for Rescue Efforts After Vehicle Crash

When two vehicles crashed near his workplace on U.S. 92, Publix employee Glenn Chancey helped control the flames and pull a trapped victim from one of the vehicles. His efforts earned him recognition from the Lakeland Fire Department today, News Channel 8 reports. “From what we understand about the call, him being able to get that person out of that vehicle, the vehicle that was on fire, more than likely saved that person’s life,” Fire Chief Doug Riley said. | Photos: LFD Facebook