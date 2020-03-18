Publix Adjusts Store Schedules; For Now, Hours are 8 to 8

Publix Super Markets has adjusted its store opening times again because of coronavirus concerns. Starting today, stores will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

The Lakeland-based chain said the change was made to “provide our store teams additional time to conduct preventive sanitation and to restock our shelves.”

Pharmacy hours will be Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday pharmacy hours will be normal. Hours of pharmacies at hospitals will vary by location.

The supermarket giant announced last week that stores would close at 8 p.m. until further notice.