Preston Eli Means, 78

Preston Eli Means passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. He was born on July 18, 1943, in Versailles, Kentucky to the late Cebert and Mila Means.

He worked as a carpenter most of his life, he enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and was an avid pool player. Preston and his wife Vivian were members of Ignited Church.

He is preceded in death by his brothers, Dewey, Charlie, Lynwood, Larry, and stepdaughter, Brenda.

Preston is survived by his wife, Vivian of 41 years, 3 daughters, Diana, Melissa, Kim (Tommy) Hocken-Smith; grandchildren, Thomas, and Wyatt Hocken-Smith; brother, Danny (Virginia) Means; sister, Shirley Means; nephew, Greg (Vanessa) Means; 3 stepchildren, Ricky, Tommy, Richard, Danny and many other nieces, nephews and loving family members and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 US Highway 98 South, Lakeland, Florida 33812, with interment to follow. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.