Polk State College Will Launch a Civics Academy for High School Students

Polk State College is one of three state institutions awarded $6.5 million to establish civics academies to prepare high school students for careers in government service, ClickOrlando reports. “They are actually going to partner with their local school districts. Students can enter the program as early as ninth grade… at the state college,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in announcing the programs. ALSO: Polk State news release | Video: DeSantis’ news conference