6:30 p.m. update – Polk County public schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday in anticipation of wind and rains spawned by Tropical Storm Idalia and the need to convert some schools to storm shelters.

Schools will operate as normal on Tuesday, but after-school activities and athletics, including practices, are being cancelled, schools Superintendent Frederick Heid said in an email sent to parents and school district employees around 2:40 p.m. Monday.

“This decision is being made because we anticipate significant weather on Wednesday. We will also need to be closed Thursday so maintenance staff can assess and repair any possible damage to schools and district offices, and we can return any schools being used as shelters to their normal operations.” Heid said in the email and a message posted online.

The cancellation does not affect charter schools or private schools in Polk County. The Schools of McKeel Academy announced that its campuses will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to strengthen to hurricane force later today. Heavy rains and winds are projected for Central Florida late Tuesday before the storm’s expected landfall along the Gulf Coast Wednesday morning. The current cone places landfall between Tampa Bay and the Big Bend area.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in 46 of Florida’s 67 counties, including Polk, and President Biden has approved his request for federal assistance.

Sandbags, shelters

Polk County is providing sand and up to 10 sandbags to residents through its seven road maintenance units on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The locations in greater Lakeland include one at 8970 N. Campbell Road and another in Mulberry at 900 NE 5th St.

The county is opening storm shelters at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The four locations in western Polk are:

Tenoroc High School – 4905 Saddle Creek Rd., Lakeland (pet friendly)

Mulberry Middle School – 500 Martin Luther King Ave., Mulberry

Spessard L. Holland Elementary – 2342 EF Griffin Road, Bartow

George Jenkins High School – 6000 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland

In addition, a special needs shelter opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Department of Health-Polk County Specialty Care Unit, 1255 Brice Blvd., Bartow. Residents who are pre-registered for special needs sheltering and who need transportation must call to make arrangements at (863) 298-7027 before 1 p.m. tonight or between 7 and 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The need for people who are pre-registered for the special-needs shelter to call for transportation represents a major change in policy. For at least a decade, county employees placed calls to all those individuals to ask if they needed transportation.

Higher education

Polk State College is tracking the storm but has not made any changes to schedules yet, according to the college website. The college’s Student Activities & Leadership Office’s Welcome Week events for the Lakeland Campus have been postponed and are now scheduled for Sept. 5-7.

Florida Southern College has cancelled classes for Wednesday and also all classes on Tuesday that start at 4 p.m. later on Tuesday. Classes that begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday will end at 4, rather than the normal ending time of 4:40. Campus clubs, performances and scheduled lectures are cancelled through Thursday.

Southeastern University has cancelled all Wednesday classes and all Tuesday classes scheduled for 5 p.m. or later. Normal operations are expected to resume Thursday.

This breaking news article will be updated.