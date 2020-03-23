Polk Reports 13 COVID-19 Cases, At Least 2 in Lakeland

Two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Lakeland, according to a report published by the Florida Department of Health Sunday night. At that time, 11 cases had been confirmed in Polk County. Two more cases were reported this morning, but it’s not clear yet whether either of those is in Lakeland.

One of the Lakeland cases involves an 88-year-old man who was reported in stable condition at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center last week.

In all, 232 people have been tested in Polk County, with 198 negative results, 13 positive, and 21 pending, according to an online dashboard created by the City of Tampa mapping staff.

Polk cities with confirmed cases, as of 6 p.m. Sunday were Davenport with five cases, Lakeland and Lake Wales with two each, and Bartow and Kissimmee with one each.

Polk’s cases involve seven men and six woman, and four of the cases are considered travel-related. The youngest is 8, and the oldest is 88.





Statewide, 1,171 cases have been confirmed out of 13,094 tested.