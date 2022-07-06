Perry Ralph Donley, Sr., 80, passed away June 28, 2022.

Mr. Donley was born in Martinsville, VA on Feb. 14, 1942. He moved to Lakeland from Sanford, FL in 1962. He was a member of Beacon Hill Fellowship, and was a part of the Happy Campers Club. Mr. Donley retired from Publix Supermarkets after a 42 year career as a Produce Manager and Customer Service Representative, and enjoyed camping and gardening in his retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma Jean Donley; daughters, Perrianne Reneé Donley and Vanessa Jean Donley Yarbrough; son, Perry Ralph Donley, Jr.; brothers, Ronald Grey Donley, Jr. and Gerald David Donley, Sr.; grandchildren, Brandon Grey Donley, Heather Rae Donley, Victoria Lynsey Yarbrough and Matthew Austin Yarbrough; great grandchild, Avalynn Greyce Donley. He was preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Brown Donley.

Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel. Funeral services will be Friday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with interment to follow at Oak Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.