Pending $10 Million Sale of Former Florida Tile Site Will Benefit Bonnet Springs Park

Carter USA of Atlanta is preparing to pay nearly $10 million for the former Florida Tile site to build apartments, restaurants and shops, The Ledger reported. Proceeds will feed an endowment fund for future maintenance of the adjacent Bonnet Springs Park. The developer is asking the city of Lakeland for a level of tax increment financing that is higher than the amount typically offered. Members of the Lakeland Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board offered a compromise Thursday, and city commissioners are scheduled to decide the amount on July 18. | Check LkldNow’s previous article for background on the development.