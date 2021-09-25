Paul Ralph Browning, 74

Paul Ralph Browning, age 74 of Lakeland, FL, passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home on Tuesday afternoon, September 14, 2021.

Paul was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on October 10, 1946 to Cecil and June (Norris) Browning. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Japan where he earned the nickname “Ramen Paul”. He had one beloved son and one beloved daughter. His children were his pride and joy and he told stories of them often to everyone who would listen.

He worked as a carpenter and maintenance man until retiring to Florida in 2011. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially when it involved fishing. He loved gardening in spite of the fact that it never rained in Bartow the entire time he maintained a garden there. He loved to share the message of Jesus Christ, along with some home grown veggies, to neighbors and sometimes even strangers. He is survived by his twin sister, Paula Quigley; son, Nathan Browning; daughter, Natalie Hancock; granddaughters, Glory, Elise, Delia and Eliana.

A graveside service with military honors will be conducted Monday, September 27th at 2:30 p.m. at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.