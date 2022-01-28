Patricia “Patsy” Marie Hart, 69

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia “Patsy” Marie Hart, age 69, of Lakeland on January 16, 2022, after a long battle with bladder cancer. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones at the time of her peaceful passing. She has departed the natural earth to spend the rest of eternity with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven. Patsy was born in Lakeland on March 9, 1952 to Joyce and Lamar Mathers.

Patsy married her husband Michael Hart in 1970. She worked at Pro Photo for 35 years and enjoyed photography as a hobby. Patsy was also a proud member of Winston Baptist Church all her life. Patsy is survived by her husband, Michael Hart, their five children Michelle Pennington, Michael Hart Jr, Sharon McAfee, Daniel Hart, and Patricia Dinkins, their 21 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; her mother Joyce Mathers 5 siblings, Carolyn McGee, Lola Theresa Lord, David Mathers, Paula Foster and Wesley Mathers. She is predeceased by her father Lamar Mathers and 3 siblings Stanley Mathers, Pamela Mathers, and Katrina Jordaan.

Viewing will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m., with funeral services on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Winston Baptist Church, 3233 Old Tampa Highway, Lakeland, FL 33803 followed by graveside services at Oak Hill Burial Park 4620 US Highway 98 South, Lakeland, FL33812. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.