Patricia Collins Smith, 93, passed peacefully in her sleep on December 26, 2021.

Pat was born on June 8, 1928, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the oldest child of Isaac Clinton Collins III and Sarah Amy Meakin Collins. She graduated from Duke University in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, and she remained an avid Duke fan for the rest of her life.

Patricia married her college sweetheart, Sherwood Smith, on January 27, 1952. The Smith family moved to Lakeland, Florida, in 1956. Patricia’s career was raising her five children. She loved reading, often to distraction. She enjoyed traveling the world and had toured six continents. She devotedly pursued family history research. She found joy and peace in music and loved nothing so much as to play board games and card games with her family.

Patricia joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1950 and remained a faithful, dedicated member for the rest of her life. She enjoyed serving in the church in numerous capacities, including Relief Society President, Sunday School Teacher, and a Music Chorister. She spent the last 25 years serving as a worker in the sealing office of the Orlando Temple.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, of 65 Years, Sherwood D. Smith.





She is survived by her two brothers, Isaac Clinton Collins IV and Allan M. Collins, and by her five children—David (Irene, deceased) of Lakeland, FL; Kenneth (Ludona) of Port Charlotte, FL; Sherwood Allan (Patricia) of San Antonio, TX; Steven (Peggy) of Lake Wales, FL; and Sarah, of Orlando, FL; as well as sixteen grandchildren, forty-six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Her constant presence in the home was a comfort and strength to her children. Patricia was a great role model, and her whole family will miss her intelligence, wit, and example. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 16th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes – Southside Chapel (1727 Bartow Road Lakeland, FL 33801). A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 17th at 10 a.m. in the same location. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.