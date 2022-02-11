Patricia Ann Snapp Wagner, 76

Patricia Ann Snapp Wagner passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022 in Lakeland with her sister, Shirley with her.

Patricia was born December 12, 1945 at Morrell Hospital (Lakeland Regional Hospital) in Lakeland, Florida to the late Fred & Betty Snapp. Patricia graduated from Lakeland Senior High class of 1963.

Patricia’s first job was with Publix Super Markets in the Corporate Office assisting in the opening of the Publix Employees Credit Union. She later went on to work for The Ledger in advertising Sales Dept. Several years later her sister and brother law, Gerald Goldsmith, opened G & S Fine Jewelers and with her love of jewelry she began helping them in their jewelry store. She loved gardening and making artificial arrangements, and was a member of the garden club in Winter Haven, Florida . Her greatest enjoyment was when she began her business of Estate Sales. She loved the opportunity to meet so many new people, which have become such dear friends to this day. Her love of people really shined while doing the Estate Sales.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Fred & Betty Snapp and her only son Frederick S Goble, and brother-in-law Gerald Goldsmith. She is survived by her only sister, Shirley Goldsmith Waller and brother-in-law Ralph Waller.

Patricia left a great gift to her sister in a letter telling of her love of God and all would be okay because “I have gone on to heaven to live with our God” “I will be forever safe in Jesus Arms with no pain…singing hymns with Daddy..Mother..Frederick..Gerald” She ended her letter with “I Love you so much and God will watch over you!”

A celebration of life will be Thursday, February 17, 2022, led by Pastor Wayne Blackburn, at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel with visitation from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. with service at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery & reception immediately following at Lone Palm Country Club, 830 Lone Palm Drive, Lakeland. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.