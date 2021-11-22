Patricia Ann Smith, 71

Patricia Ann Smith passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021.

She was born on October 24, 1945, in Plant City, Florida to the late Rufus and Sebelia Holland. Patricia retired after 13 years with Lakeland High School as a secretary. She and her late husband, Michael were volunteers with the high school band. Patricia loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael; parents, Rufus and Sebelia Holland.

Patricia is survived by her children, Debbie (James) Jones, Christopher (Kristin) Smith; grandchildren, Ashley Jones (Paul Davis), Kaylee Jones, Brittny Jones, Fenton Smith and Marin Smith; great grandchildren, Celita Davis and Adalida Davis.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, 210 Poppell Dr, Lakeland, FL 33813. Interment at Oak Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.