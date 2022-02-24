Patricia Ann Mohrfeld Dobersch, 83

On Friday, February 18, 2022, Pat Dobersch, passed away at the age of 83 years. She was born, Patricia Ann Mohrfeld to Clem & Letty Mohrfeld, on November 13, 1938.

She is Predeceased by her husband, Don Dobersch, and their son, Donnie Dobersch. She is survived by her son, Mark Dobersch, daughter, Lea Varner, son-in-law, Brent Varner, and step-grandson, Tyler Varner.

She is one of ten siblings – herself and brothers, Frank, Bernie, Paul, Tom, and Martin Mohrfeld, and sisters – Diane Mohrfeld, Ruth Lampe, Peggy Mohrfeld, and Mary Bohnkamp.

Pat will be remembered for her passion of gardening, quilting, and her sports enthusiasm as an avid Rays and Bucs fan.

A Funeral Service will be held in memory of Pat on Friday, the 25th, 11 a.m., at Resurrection Catholic Church, followed by luncheon on site. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.