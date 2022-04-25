Pamela “Pam” Gayle Mullis, 54

Pamela (Pam) Gayle Mullis, age 54, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 in Lakeland Florida.

Pam was born in Freeport, New York. Pam had a giving heart, and was always there for others. Her family was her everything. Her greatest accomplishment was her family, but most especially her grandchildren, who were her world. Pam enjoyed traveling with her husband, riding motorcycles with him, live music, the beach, the Blue Ridge mountains, and spending time with her loved ones.

Pam was preceded in death by her mother, Susan Bell, her father, Art Whitman, her stepfather, Richard Bell, and her mother-in-law, Dolly Mullis.

Pam is survived by her husband, James David Mullis, her daughters Amanda Hanna (Sean), Jamie Lamb (Kyle), her son, Ryan Mullis, her two grandsons, Javani Maskell and Sawyer Coleman, her two granddaughters, Abbigale Lamb and Olivia Lamb, her father-in-law, Asa Mullis, her siblings, David Whitman (Deanna), Ronnie Walker, Denise Echavarria (Noel), Jeffrey Whitman, Gigi Bell, Ricky Bell, numerous nieces and nephews, and her very best friends, Miriam Marrero and Christine Clifford. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.