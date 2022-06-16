Pamela Elle, 71

Pamela Elle born July 31, 1950 in Lakeland, FL died of natural causes on April 21, 2022 and is preceded in death by father Duvard Hornsby and mother Vivian Hornsby. She is survived by daughter Tiffany Duckworth (Carey) and 2 granddaughters Olivia and Ashley, brother Sam Bass , sisters Susie Bass and Debbie Irby (Mark), and many nephews, nieces, & cousins.

A lakeland native, she graduated Kathleen Senior High school in 1969. She moved to Las Vegas, NV soon after graduation and attended classes at Las Vegas University. She then had a career as an Art dealer. After many years away from her hometown of Lakeland, FL, she came back in 2016 and enjoyed her home in The Grasslands making many friends.

She loved her puppy Hugss very much and treated her like a queen. Hugss passed away a few days after Pamela. They loved each other so much they couldn’t live without each other.

She lived life to the fullest had many friendships over the years and will be missed by many.

Memorial gathering will be at New Home Baptist Church, 901 N Galloway Rd Lakeland, FL 33810 on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.