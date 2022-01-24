Pamela Ann Davies, 67, passed away on January 19, 2022.

Born in Merced, California, Pam moved to Florida in 1990. She was a retired para-professional educator at Valleyview Elementary, where so much of her time was graciously dedicated to bettering the lives of countless children. She enjoyed traveling, trivia nights, spectating the many activities of her grandchildren, and spending time with her large circle of extraordinary friends.

She was an extremely dedicated and involved Grammy, and a wonderful mother. She lived for her grandchildren. One of the most generous and caring people anyone can hope to have as a friend. She will be greatly missed. She joins her soulmate, John, in the kingdom of heaven, where she will certainly go to work making it a better place, just as she did on Earth.

She is survived by: Jennifer Green (daughter), Matthew Davies(son), Christopher Davies (son), Jeremy Green (son-in-law), Stephanie Davies (daughter-in-law) Grandchildren: Peyton, Jackson, Mason, Sadielyn, Jordan, Blake, Colton; Gary Gustin (brother); Michelle Dillon (niece), Jeffrey Gustin (nephew). Pam was preceded in death by: Frank Gustin (father), Rosemary Gustin(mother), Donna Gustin (sister-in-law), and the love of her life, husband, John Robert Davies.

Memorial services will be held at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes, Southside Chapel, on Wednesday January 26, 2022, visitation 4 to 5 p.m., followed by services at 5 p.m. All who loved her are welcomed, and encouraged to attend. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.