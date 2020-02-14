Facebook Posts Call Attention to Hollingsworth Snake Nest

Note to Lake Hollingsworth walkers and joggers: “There’s nothing to see here. Move along.” That was the gist of a pair of city of Lakeland Facebook posts (here and here) after a city resident’s post (here) warned of dangerous snakes nested along the lake near the roundabout. City lakes expert inspected the area in question and found only non-lethal Florida water snakes gathered in a tree to mate, but they conceded on that they can’t rule out other species being in the area. Yellow caution tape will mark the area until mating season ends.