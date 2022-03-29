Otis David Bush, 80, of Lakeland, passed away March 22, 2022.

David was born in Early County, Georgia to the late Davis and Lena Bush. He was a veteran of the US Army Reserves, obtaining the rank of a Sergeant, before his Honorable Discharge in 1985. He also worked for the Polk County Clerk’s office as a Manager of the Felony, Misdemeanor & Traffic Division for numerous years. He was an entrepreneur at heart and owner of many businesses.

David was proud of his American Heritage, The Lower Muskogee Creek Tribe, of Wigham, Georgia. He was a member of Cleveland Heights Baptist Church.

He is survived by his children; Wendy Shea (Garrett) of West Chester, PA. Terri Beard (Kevin) of Hawthorne, Dena Bush (Marcus) of Eagle Lake, Gregory Bush of Lakeland, Samantha Campbell (Todd) of St Augustine. Eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

And his sisters; Sandra Russell (Don), Norma Soules and Jackie Nix (Tommy) all of Lakeland.

David is preceded in death by his sister, Janet Dobbins.





Graveside services will be held Tuesday, March 29th at 11:30 a.m. at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave. Bushnell, FL 33513. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.