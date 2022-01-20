Orman “O. D.” Felts, 100

Orman Felts, 100, (aka O.D., Orbia, Aubry) passed away on January 14, 2022. O.D. was born on July 2, 1921, in Macon, Georgia to Green Berry Felts, Jr. and Nancy Sumner Felts and has been a resident of Lakeland since 1923 except for four years in his early childhood.

O.D. attended school in the Kathleen area until 1936 when he started working. He enlisted in the Army on August 31, 1940, and was honorably discharged on September 23, 1945. He started in the Fourth Corp Headquarters and was transferred to the Third Army Headquarters under George S. Patton in 1943. He was in five combat zones during his Army career including Normandy, N. France, Rhineland, Ardennes and Central Europe.

O.D. came back to Lakeland to start his career as a carpenter/builder where he met and married his wife of 72 years on August 13, 1947. Mianne predeceased her husband on January 12, 2020. He built many buildings in the Lakeland area throughout his career. His last employment was full-time at Juice Bowl Products for eight years building several facilities for their plant and homes for Jack and Mike Grady. He was self-employed until he retired at the age of 83. He was a highly respected carpenter, builder, and handyman in Lakeland.

In the early 1950s, O.D. helped to start Lakeland Christian School where he served on their board from 1957 to 1967. His four children attended the school.

O.D. accepted Jesus as his Savior when he was 12 years old. He was always active in the various churches in which he was a member. He loved the Lord and did not hesitate to tell anyone he met about the Lord. He had a great sense of humor and was always ready to help someone or entertain them with a good story. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

O.D. is survived by son James Felts (Michiko) of Lakeland; daughters, Barbara Meneely (Bill) of Berthoud, CO, Marcia Friend (Arland) of Lakeland, and Janice Kelley of Bedford, VA; sister, Clyde Rains of Jacksonville, FL, nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.





A memorial service will be held on January 21, 2022 at 12 p.m. with visitation at 11 a.m. at Heath Funeral Chapel, Lakeland, FL with a private burial service at Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland, FL. Heath Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.