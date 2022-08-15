Norman Francis Curran, Jr., 63

Norman Francis Curran, Jr., passed away on August 9, 2022, and was born on July 13, 1959, in Providence, RI and his family moved to Lakeland when he was a year old.

He attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School, Santa Fe High School, and Polk Community College. As a teenager he was in Tree of Life at Resurrection Catholic Church. Norman was employed by Tierra, Inc. as an Environmental Testing Engineer.

He is survived by his mother Caroline L. Curran; his beloved son Lee (Paige), six grandchildren: Josh, Max, Zayden, Hunter, Colton, and Natasha; his sister Cathy Curran Livingston (Steve), nephew Christopher (Michelle), great nephew and niece Jacob and Emma and many fun-loving cousins, as well as his former wife Teresa.

Norman was preceded in death by his father Norman F. Curran, Sr. who died June 7, 2022. He was known for his humor, his love of family and friends and his ability to “spin a good yarn.”

Visitation will be Saturday August 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Heath Funeral Chapel. A mass will also be held at Resurrection Catholic Church at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.