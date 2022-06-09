Norman Francis Curran, 95

Norman Francis Curran, born in Boston, MA, on September 22, 1926, passed away on June 7, 2022, in Lakeland, FL.

At the time of his death, he was surrounded by his family, including his wife of 67 years, Caroline Curran. He is survived by Caroline and two children, Catherine Curran Livingston of Silver Spring, MD, and Norman Curran of Lakeland. He is also survived by two grandsons, Christopher Livingston of New Market, MD, and by Lee Curran of Lakeland. Additional surviving family members include eight great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Virginia Lewis, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, William B., and Ethel O. Curran, and three brothers, William, John, and Franklin. An infant daughter, Mary Caroline, also preceded him in death.

Norman was active in Resurrection Catholic Church since the early 1960s. He also held leadership positions in Knights of Columbus in the 1970s and ’80s, as well as many other community service roles.

In their retirement, Norman and Caroline toured the US and Canada in their motorhome, sometimes with their much-loved grandsons in tow. They also loved to square dance and spend time with a wide circle of friends and family. Christmas at their spacious house was always blessed by the joyful ruckus of many children at play. Norm was always a willing hand in a game of cards. One of his great passions in life was sailing. In his youth in New England, he raced sailboats and taught others how to sail. Well into his 90s, he loved to tell stories of his youth on the water, including his time as a sailor in the United States Navy during World War II. He met the love of his life, Caroline, at a sailing club event while in college at Catholic University in Washington, DC.





Viewing will be at Heath Funeral Chapel on Sunday, June 12th from 2 to 4 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 14th at 11 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.