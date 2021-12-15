Norma Jean McQuillen, 87

Norma Jean McQuillen passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Norma was born on January 4, 1934, to the late Charles & Irene Richey in Detroit, Michigan.

She is survived by her sons, David, Dan, Dale, Duane, and their spouses; grandchildren, Fallon, Ryan, Jennifer, Heather, Christina, Ellis, Sara, Jonathan, Jeremy, Jason and 18 great- grandchildren.

Visitation Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, Florida with services to follow at 11 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.