No charges are planned in the death of Naomi Wood, who died in May 2020 at Lakeland Girls Academy, a faith-based boarding school. The Polk Sheriff’s Office closed its criminal case after the Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the 17-year-old Vermont girl died of natural causes. The report does not mention medical negligence disclosed by a state agency earlier this year, News Channel 8 reports. | ALSO: The Ledger |